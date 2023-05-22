Tea garden in Alipurduar runs on solar energy, excess power sold to state

alipurduar: A tea garden factory in Alipurduar is running entirely on solar energy. The garden saves around Rs 40 to 50 lakh annually on electricity bills. Moreover, the excess electricity generated from solar power is sold to the State Electricity Distribution Company, providing additional income for the tea garden. This profitable venture benefits both the owner and the workers in the tea industry.



The authorities of Majher Dabri tea garden in Alipurduar have implemented renewable energy solutions, including solar power, to achieve financial stability. Three years ago, they invested approximately two crore rupees in installing a solar plant to power the factory. As a result, they claim to save around five lakh rupees on electricity bills every month. The surplus electricity generated is sold to the State Electricity Distribution Company, creating additional income opportunities for the Majher Dabri tea garden.

Chinmay Dhar, the Manager of Majher Dabri Tea Garden, stated, “We realised that the cost of electricity will be increasing day by day, affecting our production costs. To reduce production costs, we decided to cut down on our power bills. We consulted experts on solar energy. After conducting a survey, they installed solar panels on the 2000 square foot roof of our factory in 2020. Since then, the 342 kbm solar panels have been supplying energy for the factory’s operations. Due to space limitations, we couldn’t install more solar panels as per our requirement. The deficit in production is made up by the WBSEDCL supply.”

In the winter season, when the factory is not running, the solar panels continue to generate power, which the garden sells to WBSEDCL. This helps the garden save a significant amount and also generate income. “We can proudly say that we have recovered our installation costs and we save about Rs 40-50 lakh per year, which is invested for the welfare of the workers and upkeep of the garden,” added the Manager.

Tea experts believe that the innovative approach taken by the Majher Dabri tea garden in Alipurduar will greatly contribute to the future sustainability of the tea industry in North Bengal with cost reduction and income generation. “This model should be replicated by other gardens too” stated Ram Avatar Sharma, a tea expert.