Tea bonus injects Rs 650 crore into North Bengal economy

Alipurduar: The bonus of 16 per cent has started being credited to the accounts of tea plantation workers in North Bengal from Monday onward. If the process continues smoothly, approximately 3.5 lakh workers across 176 tea gardens in the plains will receive their bonus by



September end. Settling the bonus percentage for Darjeeling tea workers would bring an additional 5 lakh workers into the fold.

This infusion of bonus money, amounting to nearly Rs 650 crore, is expected to significantly boost the economy of North Bengal in the run-up to Durga Puja. Popular markets near tea plantations are likely to benefit the most, as tea garden workers use their bonus to prepare for the festivities, stretching from Durga Puja to Diwali. Small businesses in the region, especially those selling clothes, shoes and household goods, anticipate a sharp increase in sales.

Chinmay Dhar, chairman of the Tea Association of India (TAI) for North Bengal, commented: “Many traders from Darjeeling to Alipurduar rely on the tea worker bonuses to stimulate the market. Despite challenges in the tea industry this year, workers have agreed to a 16 per cent bonus. Each worker is expected to receive around Rs 11,000 to Rs 12,000. Most tea gardens under TAI have already started crediting bonuses from Monday, and we hope this will boost local economies during the festive season.”

Tea garden workers receive this bonus for working 314 days annually, earning a daily wage of Rs 250. Additionally, approximately 15,000 staff members in the 176 tea gardens are set to receive even higher bonuses. Though the bonus rate is 3 per cent lower than last year, the increase in daily wages by Rs 18 ensures that the overall bonus amount will be slightly higher than before. Prasenjit Dey, general secretary of the Alipurduar Chamber of Commerce, remarked: “Markets will see a surge in demand for shoes, clothes, digital equipment and furniture.

The bonus distribution will inject over Rs 650 crore into the North Bengal economy, providing a vital boost ahead of the festive season.”