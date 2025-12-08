Tea Board warns small growers against using harmful pesticides

Jalpaiguri: The Tea Board of India has issued a strong warning to small tea growers, stating that the continued use of harmful pesticides is directly impacting the quality of raw tea leaves and pushing down market prices. Officials cautioned that if the practice continues, growers may face a deeper pricing crisis in the coming years.

Speaking at the 19th annual district conference of the Jalpaiguri District Small Tea Growers’ Association at a private resort in Raniganj on Sunday, Tea Board deputy director (North Bengal) Kamal Chandra Baishya said that despite a ban issued 18 years ago, many small growers still use harmful chemicals. “This is why they are not getting proper prices for their raw leaves. If they do not become cautious now, the situation will worsen,” he said.

However, the District Small Tea Growers’ Association criticised the Tea Board for “failing to address broader industry problems”. General secretary Bijaygopal Chakraborty claimed that offering subsidies is not enough.

“Some bought-leaf factories in North Bengal are bringing tea waste from Assam and producing low-quality tea. We demand strict action,” he said. He also accused certain broker groups of misusing Tea Board subsidies instead of investing in cultivation.

Addressing pesticide issues, Amitava Basu Majumdar, pesticide specialist at the Tea Board’s state office, emphasised the “Save Tea, Safe Tea” initiative. He said 42 harmful pesticides have already been banned, with more to follow. Unpredictable weather—reduced rainfall and rising temperatures—is also increasing pest attacks. “Tea containing harmful pesticide residue has no value,” he warned.

He further announced that a new device will soon be introduced to detect pesticide residue instantly in raw leaves, making it difficult for contaminated produce to enter the market. Baishya urged small growers to set up their own bought-leaf factories, noting that out of North Bengal’s 4.2 lakh metric tons of tea production, 2.5 lakh tons come from small gardens. Financial assistance is available under central schemes, he added.