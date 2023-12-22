Tea Board India prohibits use of banned pesticides in tea plantations

Alipurduar: The Tea Board India has directed all tea producers, including estates and small tea growers across India, not to use chemicals or pesticides in their tea plantations that have no label claim for tea. On December 21, Rajnigandha Seal Naskar, the Controller of Licensing of the Tea Board of India, issued this directive to all tea planters, advising against the use of 20 banned insecticides highlighted by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).



The directive serves as a wake-up call for all tea planters. The presence of banned insecticides such as Aldicarb, Aldrin, Dieldrin, Chlordane, Heptachlor, or any other chemicals without a label claim for tea will be taken seriously by the Tea Board. Further action may be taken as deemed fit.

Additionally, all tea producer associations and small tea growers’ associations are urged to sensitise their members accordingly.

Bijoygopal Chakraborty, the president of the Confederation of Indian Small Tea Growers’ Associations (CISTA), stated: “CISTA welcomes the step taken by the Tea Board of India. More awareness campaigns at the grassroots level should be organised by the Tea Board in collaboration with associations. Small tea planters contribute 55 per cent to the national tea production. As responsible stakeholders, we have a duty to produce safe tea.”

Chinmay Dhar, the North Bengal chairman of the Tea Association of India (TAI), expressed his views, saying: “The Tea Board should have conducted more research before taking action. Although 20 pesticides were cancelled, no suitable alternatives were provided. Fifty years ago, tea plantations faced pest issues. Today, due to changes in weather and climate, the situation has evolved. Environmental ecosystems have been compromised. The board should carefully consider such decisions to prevent an increase in pest attacks. Weak tea gardens are at risk and tea production may decrease.”