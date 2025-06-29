Tea belt’s power infrastructure to get major boost

Alipurduar: The West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) is setting up a new substation inside the Majherdabri Tea Estate at an estimated cost of Rs 12 crore, aiming to strengthen power infrastructure across Alipurduar’s tea-growing region.

The substation, named Garam Beat, is expected to significantly improve the electricity supply to nearly 15 surrounding tea gardens and nearby areas.

Alongside this, three new 11,000-volt power lines are being laid to further bolster the grid. One line is being extended from Kalchini to Mechpara Tea Garden, another from Madarihat to Aryaman Tea Garden, and the third from Birpara Substation to Majherdabri Tea Garden. All line-laying work is scheduled to be completed within a month. Once operational, these lines will benefit tea estates, including Kalchini, Chuapara, Raimatang, Mechpara, Bhatpara, Radharani, Majherdabri, Nimti, and Patkapara — improving voltage stability and reducing frequent outages.

The Garam Beat substation is expected to be commissioned within a year, further enhancing power reliability not just for the tea gardens but also for a large stretch near the Alipurduar district headquarters.

“Three new lines will be operational by next month, and the substation should be ready within a year. We’re confident this will significantly improve power supply to the tea sector,” said Parthapratim Mondal, Regional Manager, Alipurduar Division, WBSEDCL.

Recognising the chronic issues of low voltage and load-shedding — particularly damaging for tea factories that operate year-round — a high-level meeting was recently held in Alipurduar between WBSEDCL officials and representatives of the tea industry.

Attendees included North Bengal Chief Engineer Rabi Shankar Banerjee, Zonal Manager Shouvik Bera, Divisional Manager Anshuman Sarkar, and representatives from ITPA, DBITA, and TAI. Sources described the meeting as “highly productive.”

Welcoming the move, Chinmay Dhar, Manager of Majherdabri Tea Garden, said: “This initiative is a game-changer. Consistent electricity is critical for smooth factory operations. The new substation and extended power lines will address long-standing issues like frequent transformer failures, low voltage, and unplanned outages.”