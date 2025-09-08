Tea, acid survivors & Byomkesh themes to attract pandal hoppers

Kolkata: Bengalis’ cultural bond with tea, a tribute to acid attack survivors and the fictional detective Byomkesh Bakshi will come alive through diverse themes during Durga Puja this year.

Alipore Sarbojanin in south Kolkata has taken up ‘Cha Pan Utor’ as its theme, exploring the history of tea cultivation, its spread across the world and how it grew into one of the most popular beverages. “The different legal aspects of tea production, its export, how people began drinking tea, its evolution over time and even those renowned for their love of tea will be reflected through the décor and ambience,” said theme-maker Anirban Das.

Dakshindari Youths, stepping into its 25th year, will focus on acid attack survivors through its theme ‘Dahan’. The pandal will depict their struggles for justice, the trauma they faced and their journey of rebuilding lives. “Our idol is being created in line with the theme. We will consider our effort successful if visitors feel the pain and suffering of the survivors,” said Partha Verma, general secretary of Dakshindari Youths.

Das added that acid attack survivors themselves will visit the pandal from Tritiya to Dashami to share their stories.

Meanwhile, Dum Dum Park Tarun Sangha will bring Saradindu Bandyopadhyay’s fictional detective Byomkesh Bakshi to life through its theme ‘Satyanweshi’ (seeker of truth). The pandal will use pop art to present the detective’s case-solving stories. Though Byomkesh has no direct link with Durga Puja, Das has introduced an imaginary theft of the goddess’s ornament to tie the character to the festival.

Bandyopadhyay penned 32 complete and one incomplete Byomkesh novels, many of which have been adapted into popular Tollywood films.