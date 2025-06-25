TCS gets nod for mega campus in Bengal Silicon Valley; ‘25K jobs expected’

Kolkata: The New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has sanctioned the Phase-I building plan for the TCS office campus at Bengal Silicon Valley, spreading over 20 acres, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced. She also pointed out that Bengal is gradually emerging as a hub of innovation.

In a post on X, Banerjee expressed her happiness on Tuesday saying: “I am pleased to share that the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) *has sanctioned the Phase-I building plan for the TCS office campus at Bengal Silicon Valley, spread over 20 acres.”

She also stated that in the first phase, a world-class infrastructure will be developed and it will create a huge employment generation. Taking to X, Banerjee said: “In this first phase, 9 lakh sq. ft. of world-class infrastructure, including an 11-storey office tower, will be developed, creating employment for 5,000 individuals.”

She further pointed out: “The second phase will add another 15-lakh sq. ft., generating 20,000 more jobs. Upon completion, the campus will comprise 24 lakh sq. ft. of built-up space and create *25,000 direct employment opportunities.”

In her post on X, Banerjee further stated: “To those who relentlessly malign Bengal and wilfully ignore the strides we are making, let this be a reminder of our capacity to deliver. Bengal is emerging as a hub of innovation, investment, and inclusive growth. BENGAL MEANS BUSINESS, and the world is taking note.”

Bengal has become the new destination for all entrepreneurs from across the globe as the Mamata Banerjee government offers a “business friendly” environment with “clear policies”. During her trip to London earlier this year, Banerjee elaborated why the investors across the globe were showing interest in Bengal.

“Why all the captains of Industries are investing in Bengal, it is because Bengal is in good financial and mental health and there is no tension. We are a business-friendly government with clear policies. We have an industrial economic policy, logistic policy, sports promotion policy and renewable energy manufacturing policy,” Banerjee had said.