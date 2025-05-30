TCG CREST to start India’s first research-driven private varsity

KOLKATA: The Ministry of Education, Government of India, following an advisory from the University Grants Commission (UGC), has officially awarded the TCG Centres for Research and Education in Science and Technology (TCG CREST) the status of a Deemed to be University under the “Distinct Category.”

With this new status, TCG CREST is establishing a research university that emphasises multi-disciplinary, fundamental and translational research.

This initiative aims to leverage India’s talent pool, fostering capabilities and capacities that align with the national interest and contribute to the creation of new-age jobs in key sectors of the economy, including

sustainable healthcare, climate change and energy, data-driven intelligence, food and agriculture, quantum technologies and in emerging fields in the arts and humanities, including in economics.

“Scientific and technological advancement is essential for improving the human condition worldwide and for strengthening India’s national security, driving economic growth, and alleviating poverty. With this recognition, the Government of India has entrusted us with both a significant challenge and a profound opportunity to contribute to nation-building. At CREST, we are committed to pursuing this mission with dedication and integrity,” said Dr Purnendu Chatterjee, Founding Chairman of TCG CREST.

TCG CREST distinguishes itself within the Indian academic and research landscape through its innovative ‘reverse trajectory’ model. This unique approach establishes research centres as its foundation, subsequently introducing PhD, masters and undergraduate programmes. Admissions for the PhD programmes will commence in August 2025, followed by the masters in August 2026. The TCG CREST (Deemed to be University) will comprise five schools, including the School of Natural Sciences; School of Mathematical and Computer Science; School of Health, Environment & Sustainability Studies; School of Humanities & Social Sciences; and School of Economics.

Located in Kolkata, which has emerged as the hub of scientific research in India according to the recent Nature Index, the institution’s unique research-based approach to higher educational pedagogy, coupled with close collaboration between the TCG CREST Research Centres, is expected to attract the highest quality of faculty and students from India and abroad. The Deemed University will also interconnect with TCG Institutions in other parts of the world.