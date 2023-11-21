TCBSU launches prog to empower tea workers

Alipurduar: The Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union (TCBSU) has launched a comprehensive programme spanning two phases from November 23 to December 22, aiming to fortify its presence in tea gardens across Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts.



The first phase involves special camps in each tea garden for 15 consecutive days while the second phase entails political classes conducted by tea worker leaders and members in every block of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar. The initiative will subsequently extend to tea gardens in North Dinajpur and Darjeeling districts.

Birendra Bara Oraon, president of the Central Committee of TCBSU, stated: “Almost 2 lakh tea workers are facing issues in all the tea gardens in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts, either due to the owners or the BJP government at the Centre. Some are dealing with PF problems while others are facing Aadhaar card issues. We will conduct continuous camps for 15 days in each of the 150 tea gardens, listening to and recording the workers’ problems.

The trade union will ensure that every problem is resolved promptly. The camp will run from November 23 to December 7, followed by the commencement of the political class. Proper awareness among trade union members is crucial for realising the rights of tea garden workers.

During the political class, every member will be educated about the law, made aware of their rights. Additionally, we will highlight the Central government’s neglect of the tea industry in the last 10 years. The political class aims to shed light on the deprivation faced by the tea industry due to the BJP government at the Centre.”

The political class, set to begin on December 9, will initially cover approximately 30 tea gardens in Madarihat-Birpara and Falakata blocks. Subsequent one-day classes will be conducted in Kalchini, Kumargram, Alipurduar I and II blocks, Banarhat, Nagrakata, Chalsa, Malbazar, Meteli, Jalpaiguri Sadar and Rajganj.

Robin Rai, General Secretary of TCBSU, remarked: “Several tea gardens in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts were closed during Durga Puja. Between these two programmes, we will continue the work of reactivating closed tea gardens. We are hopeful that these gardens will be operational very soon.”