Tata Tea Gold unveils ‘Banglar Shilpi Shojjito Pujo’

Kolkata: Tata Tea Gold marked the start of this year’s Durga Puja celebrations with an exclusive media gathering on September 16 at Taj Bengal, Kolkata. The event was graced by Puneet Das, president – Packaged Beverages, India & South Asia, Tata Consumer Products and featured the unveiling of the festive packs along with live art demonstrations by the artists, who captivated the audience with their craftsmanship.

This year, the brand pays tribute to the state’s native artists by launching limited edition festive packs designed in collaboration with local Bengali artists.

These artists have brought their vision of Pujo celebrations to life on the packs using various art styles like acrylic paintings, oil paintings, dry pastels, watercolours and digital art.

These packs have been designed in collaboration with celebrated artists like— Goutam Sarkar, Gopal Naskar, Gourab Kundu who brings fluid expressions through watercolors, Anjan Bhattacharya who is known for his rich and vibrant oil paintings and Joyeeta Bose, who weaves magic into expressions using digital art.