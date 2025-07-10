Tata Sons chairman meets Mamata; focus on Bengal’s industrial growth

Kolkata: Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna on Wednesday.

The meeting holds significance as it comes ahead of a major Business Industry Conclave scheduled to take place in the state after Durga Puja.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on social media mentioned that their conversation centred on deepening the Tata Group’s presence in Bengal.

In a post on X, the Trinamool Congress said, Mamata Banerjee hosted Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons and the Tata Group, for a constructive dialogue on Bengal’s industrial growth and emerging opportunities.

“Smt. @MamataOfficial welcomed Shri Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons. Their conversation centred on deepening the Tata Group’s presence in the state, underscoring Bengal’s emergence as a preferred destination for forward-looking industry leaders,” TMC said. The meeting reflected Bengal’s commitment to fostering meaningful public-private partnerships that drive innovation, investment and inclusive development, it added.

During the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) held in February this year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had mentioned that Tata Group chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran was unable to attend the event but had assured her of the group’s intent to expand investments in Bengal.