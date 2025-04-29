Tata Medical Centre told to refund Rs 5L to kin of patient

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Monday directed Tata Medical Centre to refund Rs 5 lakh to the family members of a patient who died at the hospital as the hospital had allegedly arbitrarily charged the patient’s family.

A female cancer patient was admitted to the hospital and advised surgery, estimated at Rs 4.5 lakh. The family was warned that complications could increase costs up to 4 to 5 times.

The patient underwent two curative surgeries and, after 62 days of treatment, passed away. Her Rs 20 lakh insurance exhausted the family paid an additional Rs 4.67 lakh, with the total bill reaching Rs 24,67,758. She was later shifted under Swasthya Sathi, treated as a second admission and the Rs 5 lakh coverage under the scheme was also used up. Treated then as a general patient, the family was told to pay another Rs 2 lakh. During the hearing, WBCERC noted the hospital’s initial estimate and stated that, even with complications, the bill should not have reached Rs 35 lakh. The commission ordered the hospital to refund Rs 5 lakh within a month or face 8 per cent interest. WBCERC also advised the family to approach an appropriate forum if they suspect medical negligence.

In another development, the WBCERC asked the Suraksha Diagnostic Centre to refund Rs 5,000 to a patient due to some negligence.