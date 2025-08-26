Taste of tradition: GI tag sought for Malda’s ‘Langra’ mango

Malda: The famed Malda Langra Mango, known for its unique taste and centuries-old legacy, is now one step closer to securing Geographical Indication (GI) tag. The Malda Mango Merchants’ Association has formally appealed to the West Bengal State Council of Science and Technology to initiate the GI registration process for the fruit, which has been cultivated in the region for over 250-300 years.

In a letter to Mohua Hom Chowdhury, Senior Scientist and Nodal Officer of the Patent Information Centre, the Association highlighted the economic and cultural importance of the mango. “Over Rs 500 crore worth of business is done annually on the base of Malda Langra Mango. Around 5 lakh metric tonnes are produced in the district, supporting nearly 10 lakh people directly and indirectly,” the letter stated. The Association emphasised the mango’s distinctive features, including its greenish hue even when ripe, its mid-June to July harvest season and its sweet-sour taste balancing sugar and acid. “If the Malda Langra Mango gets GI registration, the economy of the district will be boosted and exports will open new opportunities,” said Association President Ujjal Saha.

In response, the district administration convened a preparatory meeting on Monday with all line departments. The meeting held at the office chamber of the Additional District Magistrate (Development), also discussed GI registration for Sona Moong Daal and Rasakadamba Sweets of Malda. It has been decided to prepare all the necessary documents and send them to the concerned department as soon as possible. “Securing the GI tag will not only protect the brand of Malda’s produce but also generate employment and strengthen the region’s economy,” said ADM Anindya Sarkar.

With stakeholders gearing up, Malda’s prized Langra Mango could soon join the ranks of India’s GI-protected products.