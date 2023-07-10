Task Force surveys vegetable markets in Siliguri

Siliguri: After receiving complaints of vegetable price hikes, a special task force, constituted to keep a check on price, conducted a survey in various vegetable markets of Siliguri.



“No illegal activities will be tolerated,” said Partha Roy, the Assistant Director of Agriculture, Siliguri. “We conducted a survey in many markets on Monday. We did not find any illegal activities. However, strict vigilance will be kept on the traders so that no one can hoard vegetables and create a crisis in the market,” Roy added.

The price of vegetables is constantly increasing. Vegetables, including green chillies and tomatoes, are being sold at high prices. After receiving such complaints, the district administration formed a special task force with officials from the Agriculture department, Agriculture market, police administration and district administration of Siliguri.

On Monday, the team started the survey work. They visited six vegetable markets in Siliguri including Bidhan Market, Champasari Bazar, Subhashpally Bazar and Fuleswari Vegetable Market.

Initially, they came to know that this price has increased due to the lack of production because of heavy and continuous rainfall.

Raju Biswas, a trader from Bidhan Market said: “Vegetables are rotting due to heavy rain. Vegetable production has also decreased. Owing to this, we have to buy vegetables at a very high price. We are taking very less profit. Sometimes, we sell the vegetables without profit.”

Currently, the price of chilly is Rs 160 per kg in the retail market. The price of tomatoes from Bangalore is Rs 105 to 110 per kg. The price of local tomatoes or ones sourced from Nepal is Rs 70 per kg.

“The survey has had an impact. On Monday we found the price normal, not much hiked. We will continue the survey to restrict the price hike,” Partha Roy

further added.