Task force issues directions on market prices to DMs & SPs

Kolkata: The task force issued directions on market prices to the District Magistrates and police superintendents on Tuesday to keep potato prices in check.



The first meeting of the task force on the price rise issue was held on Tuesday following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s directions last week for taking suitable measures to bring down the price of vegetables, particularly potato, in 10 days.

“We have issued directions for increasing outflow of potato from cold storage. The police have been asked to strengthen surveillance in the border areas to ensure potatoes are not exported till the price is controlled in the state,” a senior Nabanna official said.

The task force issued directions to Self-Help-Groups (SHG) and Primary Agricultural Credit Societies for selling of potatoes at subsidised rates since 58 temporary stalls are being run by them.

The Agricultural Marketing department added another 25 Sufal Bangla stalls taking the total tally from 468 to 493 while another 58 temporary stalls in the districts are also being run by the department.

Rabindranath Koley, a member of the task force who is leading raids in different wholesale and retail markets in city and adjoining areas, said that potato price has reduced to Rs 32 per kg from Rs 35 last week. “The price of most vegetables dropped to the extent of 30 per cent. Parval price was Rs 15 per kg at Ultadanga wholesale market while that of brinjal dropped to Rs 70 from Rs 120 in retail markets. In Rabindra Pally market in Kestopur (Baguiati), we came across a vendor selling parval at Rs 50 per kg more than three times the price in wholesale. The police will interrogate him on the issue,” added Koley.

The chief minister had expressed her displeasure over the functioning of the task force constituted for regulating market price. “I formed the task force. I am not aware when they last met. The task force should sit for a meeting at least once a week till further instructions from me. The chief secretary, home secretary, finance secretary and top brass of the police should be present in the meeting. I want a report every week on the steps taken, and take stock of the reduction in prices,” she had said.