Task Force inspects Cooch Behar vegetable market to control prices

Cooch Behar: In a bid to regulate vegetable prices during the upcoming Puja season, a task force led by Additional District Magistrate Soumen Dutta conducted an inspection of the Bhawaniganj Market in Cooch Behar on Monday morning. The team engaged with both wholesale and retail traders to assess current market prices and issued warnings against overpricing.



During the inspection, it was noted that onions were being sold at Rs 70 per kilogram, potatoes at Rs 30-35 and pointed gourd at Rs 50. Retailers were cautioned not to exploit the festive season by inflating prices.

Shopkeeper Rakesh Dhad expressed concerns about the role of wholesalers in price control, stating: “We retail shopkeepers operate with minimal profit margins of one or two rupees per kilogram. Often, potatoes arrive in spoiled condition, which adds to our losses. The task force should also monitor the quality and pricing from wholesalers.”

Additional District Magistrate Soumen Dutta emphasized that such inspections will continue throughout other markets in the district to ensure that prices remain stable.

“We routinely inspect markets to prevent sudden price hikes, especially during festivals. Our goal is to protect the common people from unfair pricing,” he said.