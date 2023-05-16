Task force formed to expand area under English Bazar civic body

malda: The district administration of Malda has constituted a task force to expand the English Bazar Municipality(EBM) area as the population of the area has exceeded the stipulated number.



The task force will go through the maps of EBM’s neighbouring territories and examine the demographics of the areas that can be included in EBM. Areas like Sahapur, Kazigram, Jadupur 1 and 2 are being considered for inclusion in EBM. The overall area after extension might exceed 20 square kilometres. The task force comprises seven members including the ADM (Land Reforms), the ADM (Zilla Parishad), BDO of English Bazar, Executive Officer of EBM, and the Block Land Reforms Officer (BLRO).

Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, chairman of EBM said: “We had a meeting with the district magistrate and the district officials recently over the matter. A task force of seven has been created to look into it and go through the maps and demography of the possible areas to be included under EBM for expansion. After getting a primary report on this we’ll meet to discuss the proposal to be sent to the concerned ministry for approval.” The proposal of an area expansion of EBM was sanctioned by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the administrative meeting at the Malda College Auditorium on 4 May.EBM came into effect on 1 April 1868 through gazette notification over an area of 13.25 square kilometres. Now the population density has gone over 15 thousand per square kilometre whereas it should be around 750 to 1000 for a municipal area.