Taruya Basti’s charm washed away: 60 families homeless after flood

Siliguri: Once known for its scenic riverside views and bustling picnic spots, Taruya Basti in Dudhiya now lies in ruins. The tranquil village, nestled between the Balasan River and the surrounding hills, turned into a scene of devastation after a massive flood swept through the area late on Saturday night, leaving nearly 60 families homeless and without livelihood.

Nilan Thami’s life changed overnight in this disaster. His riverside restaurant — his only source of income — was completely washed away by the raging waters of the Balasan. “It was around 1:30 am when the river overflowed. The scene was horrifying. Within minutes, my restaurant and house were gone. Before we could understand what was happening, the entire area was under water,” he recounted.

Nilan, along with his wife and two children, is now taking shelter in a relief camp set up by the Darjeeling district administration. Like him, dozens of other families who once ran restaurants and homestays in Taruya Basti, all dependent on tourism, have lost everything. The once-lively riverside, where hundreds of visitors gathered every weekend, now lays silent, with debris and broken structures replacing the laughter and aroma of local delicacies that once filled the air.

“This flood has destroyed not just our homes, but our lives,” said Sunita Rai, another resident. “There is no embankment on the river, and every year we fear floods. Many people have lost their lives in the past too. We urge the government to build protective embankments.” Taruya Basti’s economy revolved entirely around tourism. Families here had turned their homes into small eateries or homestays, earning enough to sustain themselves through the year. The flood has erased years of hard work in a single night.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Dudhiya and met with the affected families. She assured all possible assistance for restoring livelihoods. “We have requested the administration to help us rebuild our houses and income sources. If the government builds embankments and improves the road, it will help revive our lives,” said Nilan.