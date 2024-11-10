Taruner Swapna: State to transfer funds to 85 affected students

Kolkata: The state Education department has initiated the transfer of funds under the ‘Taruner Swapna’ scheme for 85 odd students whose money got transferred to other accounts to ensure that they receive the same by Monday.

The scheme provides financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to students of Class XI and XII for purchasing tablets, smartphones, or PCs.

“We are conducting an investigation to ascertain what led to the transfer of funds under the scheme into other beneficiaries’ accounts. Prima facie, it is not a case of cyber fraud. It is an error which may be intentional too. We will take action against if there is lacunae on the part of any official,” said a senior official of the state Education department.

Principal Secretary of state Education department Binod Kumar assured of adequate measures to safeguard such incidents in future.

The Education department has identified 85 students—of which 64 are from schools in East Midnapore and 21 from East Burdwan in which the funds meant for tabs have been transferred to wrong accounts.

“We have directed all the districts to verify the transfer process and find out whether there has been similar incident,” the official added.