‘Taruner Swapna’ scheme: Three more held by Kolkata Police

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has arrested three more persons in connection with the tab money scam case from Siliguri on Sunday for their alleged involvement in the misappropriation of funds of the “Taruner Swapna” scheme of the state government.

The accused persons were produced at the Alipore Court and have been remanded to police custody till November 25. So far, Kolkata Police arrested five persons in the tab money scam case, including three arrested on Sunday.

About a week ago, authorities of a school in Sarsuna had lodged a complaint alleging that several students have not received the money for the tab which has been siphoned off by unknown fraudsters. After registering the case, cops found involvement of two persons identified as Krishnapada Barman and Sariful Barman of Chopra. Accordingly, a police team was sent to Chopra and the duo was arrested.

During further probe, a police team got a link in Kishangunj of Bihar and the team went there on November 16. After investigation, cops came to know about some people in Siliguri being involved. Accordingly, the police team reached Siliguri area on Sunday and arrested three accused persons from in front of a shopping mall located on Sebak Road.

Till date, 135 cases have been registered, including

18 in Kolkata.