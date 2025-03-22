Taruner Swapna scheme: 3 teachers show-caused for fund defalcation

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has show-caused three teachers in connection with alleged misappropriation of funds under the ‘Taruner Swapna’ scheme. In October–November, last year, a number of such cases surfaced and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had ordered a thorough investigation into the matter.

The scheme provides financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to students of Class XI and XII for purchasing tablets, smartphones etc. The Board served show cause notice to these three teachers under the instructions of the Education department. The action came after the concerned District Inspectors conducted a probe and submitted a report to WBBSE. The teachers were given a certain time to reply. The Board with the help of the cyber cell froze the accounts into which the funds were wrongly transferred and ensured that all the genuine beneficiaries get their due shares. Irregularities took place in six schools in East Midnapore and two in East Burdwan.