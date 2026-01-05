Taruner Swapna: Rs 10K tablet grant from Jan 8

Kolkata: The state government will begin disbursing a one-time financial assistance of Rs. 10,000 to Class XI students from January 8 under the Taruner Swapna scheme for the 2025–26 academic year, officials said.

The amount will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of eligible students for the purchase of a tablet, computer or smartphone. The commissioner of School Education directed district inspectors of schools (secondary education) to complete all pending procedural formalities to ensure that fund transfer begins on the inauguration day of the scheme.

During the previous academic year, allegations had surfaced of funds being credited to unauthorised accounts, along with instances of account hacking. Following this, the department introduced stricter verification and digital authentication measures to prevent such lapses.

According to the communication, most preliminary steps for the current academic year have already been completed.

Officials said the process involved repeated scrutiny of beneficiary data, cross-checking of documents and correction of discrepancies in names and bank account details. District authorities have now been instructed to approve the beneficiary lists through the Banglar Shiksha Portal and forward them via the iFMS portal for final payment.