Tarpan: Lakhs of people pay obeisance to their forefathers on Mahalaya

Kolkata: Lakhs of people offered “tarpan” on the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya across Bengal on Saturday marking the end of ‘Pitri Paksha’ and signifying the initiation of Devi Paksha.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted the people of the state by extending her heartiest greetings and best wishes to all through her Facebook and X handles. Later in the day, she inaugurated several Pujas in the city in virtual mode.

The day started with people paying obeisance to their forefathers at the different ghats along River Hooghly, in the city as well as in the Ganga in other parts of the state and water bodies across Bengal through a ritual ‘Tarpan’ in which water is offered to the souls of their ancestors on the banks of the Ganga.

The early morning rendition of ‘Mahishasur Mardini’ — a collection of shlokas and songs dedicated to Goddess Durga — was aired on All India Radio (AIR), marking the beginning of the festive season. ‘Mahishasur Mardini’ was first broadcast as a live programme on AIR in the early 1930s. Since then it has become a Mahalaya morning “ritual”.

River Traffic Police kept a strict vigil along the various ghats to prevent any untoward incident. Adequate security measures were in place at the 18 ghats in Kolkata where devotees offered “tarpan”.

Senior officers of Kolkata Police were found posted at the ghats while civic police volunteers were also deployed for better crowd management.

Vehicular movements on the roads around the ghats were also restricted.

On Mahalaya, the sculptors usually draw the eyes of Goddess Durga, a ritual known as “Chokhhu Daan”. This year, ‘Sasthi’ is on October 20.

Some community Pujas hosted cultural programmes, blood donation camps

Ornaments were offered to the idol of Sreebhumi Sporting Club Puja in the morning and was opened up for the public in the late evening.