‘Target to bring all places in state under Mission Nirmal Bangla scheme’

Raiganj: In order to strengthen Mission Nirmal Bangla scheme, Becharam Manna, state minister of Panchayat and Rural development visited North Dinajpur district and held a meeting with Surendra Kumar Meena, District Magistrate and Pampa Paul, Sabhadhipati, in Karnajora auditorium in Raiganj on Thursday.

The members of Self-Help-Groups of the district also attended this meeting. Becharam Manna said: “We have a target to bring all the places of the state under Mission Nirmal Bangla scheme in a very short period. The women of SHG in all the districts are being included in the Solid Waste Management (SWM) scheme. The women are operating such SWM units in various stages as collection, segregation, vermin composting and plastic waste management. They are becoming self-reliant too.”

He added: “In North Dinajpur district, women of SHG are receiving e-cart training for operating SWM units. We are satisfied with the progress of SWM work in North Dinajpur district. Adequate amount of funds have been given to the district under Mission Nirmal Bangla scheme. The officials of district administration have been told to implement the scheme in all the 98 Gram Panchayats.”