‘Target set to build 18 creches, 8 health centres within next yr’

jalpaiguri: The North Bengal Development Department (NBDD) is making rapid progress in constructing primary health centres and creches in the tea gardens using funds allocated by the State Labour Department.



At a public meeting held at the Malbazar Colony ground, Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of AITC and Member of Parliament had assured women tea workers that their problem of looking after babies and children during work hours would be addressed. He informed them about plans for speedy construction of crèches and health centers.

The department has set a target to complete the construction of 18 creches and 8 primary health centres in Jalpaiguri district within the next year.

Udayan Guha, the minister of North Bengal Development, stated: “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed that crèches and health centers be opened in tea gardens for the benefit of workers. Abhishek Banerjee is keeping a tab on the progress of this work. The work is progressing rapidly.”

A total of 70 creches and 42 primary health centres will be established by combining tea gardens in the districts of north Bengal. The construction of 18 creches and 8 primary health centers has already begun in Jalpaiguri district.

According to information obtained from the NBDD, it has been learned that health centers will be established in the Sonali Tea estate in Jalpaiguri district, along with a creche. Health centers will also be established in Bagdogra Tea Estate. Monabari Tea Estate will have a crèche. Nidam and Kilakata Tea Estates will have both. Similarly, Nagrakata, Naya Saili, and Red Bank Tea Estates will also have both.

Creches will be constructed in Riabari and Palashbari Tea Estates. The work orders were issued through a tender process three months ago, with strict instructions to complete the work within one year from the start of the project.