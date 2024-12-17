Tarapith Temple introduces new rules in Birbhum

Kolkata: After banning mobile phones inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Tarapith Goddess Kali temple about a year ago, the authority has decided to prohibit the use of mobile phones inside the temple premises from December 17. The temple authorities have informed that a complete ban has been imposed on entering the temple with mobile phones. Mobile phones will have to be deposited with the

security guards at the gate before entering. Earlier, a decision to ban mobile phones in the temple premises was taken last year. Recently, the District Magistrate of Birbhum held an administrative meeting with the president, vice-president and workers of the Tarapith Temple Committee.

According to the new instructions, there must be a specific time for the opening and closure of the temple daily. Also, the offering of ‘bhog’ will have to be done at a specific time. These apart, there must be two lines for the devotees only. Among those one would be the general line and the other one is the special line.

Entry for the devotees waiting in the general line will be allowed just one hour before the Puja starts. Devotees in the special line will be allowed later.

Devotees will not be allowed to carry rose water and ‘alta’ in the sanctum sanctorum. Devotees will not be able to touch the feet of Goddess Kali idol.