Taranjit Singh becomes chairman of ASSOCHAM Eastern Region Council

KOLKATA: The Executive Board Members of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) appointed Taranjit Singh, Managing Director, JIS Group, as the chairman of ASSOCHAM Eastern Region Council (ERC). Taranjit Singh has played a key role in nurturing and developing JIS Group.



Taranjit Singh who believes in leading by example and making structured contributions towards industrial development, said: “I am honoured to be appointed as chairman for ASSOCHAM Eastern Region Council. India has a critical role in the post-pandemic global development and ASSOCHAM national leadership is committed towards nation building. I look forward to taking up the agenda of growth and prosperity of industry and the mission of ASSOCHAM in the eastern part of India.”

Perminder Jeet Kaur, Regional Director, ASSOCHAM – East and North East added: “ASSOCHAM Eastern Region Council would explore the untapped industry potential under the gifted leadership of new chairman.”