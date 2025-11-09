Tarakeswar: Grandfather held for sexually assaulting 4-yr-old

Kolkata: A tragic incident has shocked Hooghly district after a four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her grandfather in Tarakeswar.

The horrifying event took place early on Saturday near the Tarakeswar Railway Station, where the victim’s family, belonging to a nomadic Banjara community, had been living in a

makeshift shelter.

According to police reports, the child was sleeping beside her grandmother under a mosquito net when she was taken away. A few hours later, she was found lying near a drain close to the station, bleeding and severely injured. Locals rescued the child and rushed her to Tarakeswar Gramin Hospital, from where she was referred to Chandannagar Hospital for further treatment.

During the investigation, police detained several family members for questioning. The child’s grandfather was later arrested after officers noticed contradictions in his statements.

Preliminary findings suggest that he was intoxicated during the incident. Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and are awaiting detailed medical and forensic reports.

The victim’s family has alleged that hospital authorities showed negligence in the initial stages, claiming that no proper medical test was conducted. However, police have intervened and assured that a thorough investigation is underway and justice will be ensured. Eastern Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Diptimay Dutta, said: “An incident has indeed taken place. We are keeping a close watch on the matter.”

Tarakeswar MLA Ramendu Singh Roy said: “A few people were sleeping near the Tarakeswar rake point. From there, someone took away a child. She was found in the morning and appeared to have been assaulted.

A complaint is being filed at the police station. The girl has been sent to Chandannagar Sub-Divisional Hospital for medical examination with the help of a specialist doctor.”