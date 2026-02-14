Tarakeswar EMU specials to run for Shiva Ratri mela

Kolkata: Eastern Railway will run one pair of EMU special trains between Howrah and Tarakeswar on February 15 and 16 to handle the expected rush of visitors during the Shiva Ratri mela at Tarakeswar.

The Howrah–Tarakeswar EMU special will leave Howrah at 2.45 pm and reach Tarakeswar at 4.14 pm. The return Tarakeswar–Howrah EMU special will leave Tarakeswar at 4.45 pm and arrive at Howrah at 6.15 pm.

Both the special trains will stop at all stations en route.