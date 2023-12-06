Tapas Roy supports Abhishek’s age cap in politics

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Tapas Roy on Wednesday supported his party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee advocating for an age cap in politics and said that he would retire once he becomes old.

“It is my personal opinion that there should be an age cap in everything and after a certain time you should leave space for the young ones. Your health also becomes a factor that you have to reckon with. However, it is the party that will take a call on this,” Roy said at a press conference in the state Assembly.

Roy, who is also the deputy chief whip of TMC at the state Assembly, without taking any name, said that those who have become old should tell our party chairperson to use his/her in some other way. “Political life is not only about being an MLA or an MP,” he added.

Senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim said that the acceptance of a public representative among the people should be the main criterion when it comes to contesting in elections. “The party nominates a person based on his acceptance among the common people. The party needs experience as well as the exuberance of youth and this is there in our party,” Hakim said.

Abhishek on Monday had said that whether in politics or any other field, he believes there should be an upper age limit. “The work that an individual at the age of 30, 35, or even 50 can do, a person at 80 cannot,” he had claimed.

Tapas Roy was also vocal regarding the sloganeering of ‘thief’ by the BJP leaders.

“Such slogans calling somebody a ‘thief’ should stop inside the Assembly premises. This is not at all a healthy culture and should not be the slogan of any political party. BJP has started this culture and the people of Bengal do not like such slogan shouting,” he added.

He accused the BJP of creating a situation of flouting the ‘law’ of the state Assembly. “They are interested only in propaganda and hogging the media limelight,“ Roy said.