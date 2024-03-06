Tapas Roy asked to take part in Assembly hearing today

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Baranagar, Tapas Roy who had tendered his resignation to Speaker Biman Bandyopadhya on Monday has been urged to appear for hearing at the Assembly on Wednesday. Roy was earlier asked to appear for a hearing on Tuesday. Roy’s resignation letter was being scrutinised by the Assembly Secretariat.



Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay will take the decision regarding the acceptance of the resignation. Roy’s resignation letter would be examined and then the final decision may be announced on Wednesday. It was learnt the scrutiny of Roy’s resignation could not be completed till Tuesday morning and hence he was asked to come to the Assembly on Wednesday.

Speaker Bandyopadhyay on Monday welcomed the decision of Roy after he had resigned as an MLA in the backdrop of a buzz that Roy might join BJP. The Speaker had also expressed his unhappiness after Roy took such a drastic decision. Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Roy on Monday resigned from the party and membership of the West Bengal Assembly, expressing displeasure over the functioning of the party.

Roy, Trinamool Congress’ deputy chief whip in the Assembly, had slammed the party leadership for not standing by him when his residence was raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in January. A speculation has been doing a round that Roy may join BJP and contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket.

Roy was first elected as MLA on the Congress ticket in 1996 from the Vidyasagar Assembly Constituency. He won the 2001 Assembly elections on a Trinamool Congress ticket from Bara Bazar. He moved to Baranagar Assembly Constituency in North 24-Parganas in 2011 and has been a Trinamool Congress legislator from the seat since then.