Tapas Mukherjee takes charge as Bansberia Municipality chairman

Kolkata: Tapas Mukherjee on Tuesday formally assumed charge as the new Chairman of Bansberia Municipality. After taking the oath of office, Mukherjee outlined his immediate and long-term priorities for the civic body, stressing that development would be the central focus of his tenure.

He stated that his first task will be to improve basic civic infrastructure, beginning with the installation of lifts in key municipal buildings. According to Mukherjee, several important offices continue to operate without proper accessibility facilities, creating difficulties for elderly residents, persons with disabilities, and visitors who require easier movement within municipal premises.

Ensuring universal access, he said, is an essential step toward making the municipality more service-oriented.

Mukherjee also indicated that the administration will review existing civic services and identify areas where rapid intervention is needed. Strengthening coordination between departments, upgrading public utilities and restoring public confidence in municipal functioning are among the objectives he highlighted for the coming months.

He added that the new board intends to adopt a structured approach to development, focusing on both urgent infrastructural needs and long-term planning.