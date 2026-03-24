Tapan emerges key battleground amid shifting votes

BALURGHAT: The Tapan (ST) Assembly Constituency in South Dinajpur is gearing up for a high-stakes contest on the April 23, with both the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensifying their campaigns in what is being seen as one of the most closely watched seats in the district.



The Trinamool Congress lost the Tapan (ST) Assembly seat in 2021 by a narrow margin of 1,650 votes to the Bharatiya Janata Party, prompting the ruling party to change its candidate this time in a determined bid to regain control of the Constituency.

The TMC has fielded Chintamani Biha, Sabhadhipati of the Zilla Parishad, replacing 2021 candidate Kalpana Kisku. The move reflects the party’s strategy of projecting administrative experience and development credentials to win back tribal voters. Under Biha’s leadership, nearly 300 development projects have been undertaken, with a 10 percent increase in allocation this year.

Highlighting these initiatives, Biha has stepped up outreach among Scheduled Tribe voters. She said: “Even though the local MLA is from the BJP, Mamata Banerjee’s government has ensured continuous development here,” adding: “If elected, I promise a new phase of development in Tapan.”

The BJP has re-nominated sitting MLA Budhrai Tudu, who secured victory in 2021 by 1,650 votes.

However, local issues such as drinking water scarcity, poor road connectivity and inadequate drainage remain key concerns. Tapan’s drought-prone nature often leads to acute water shortages during summer, fuelling voter discontent.

Defending his tenure, Tudu said: “I have worked to the best of my ability for the development of this area. Central government schemes, especially for tribal regions, have benefited Tapan,” adding that he remains confident of public support. Electoral data over the past three elections highlights shifting voter behaviour. In 2011, TMC’s Bachchu Hansda won by 18,291 votes. In 2016, he retained the seat with 42.78 per cent votes, defeating the Left Front by 4,401 votes, while the BJP secured just 12.10 percent vote share.

However, in 2021, BJP’s Budhrai Tudu emerged victorious by a margin of 1,650 votes, indicating a consolidation of anti-TMC votes.

The TMC is now attempting to regain lost ground through targeted outreach programmes like “Tafshili Sanglap,” focusing on SC and ST voters, especially in areas under Balurghat block where the party lagged previously.

The Left Front has fielded Bappai Horo, whose presence could influence the outcome in a tightly contested race.