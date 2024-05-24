Tapan Block: Fish farming hampered due to heat & water-related problems

BALURGHAT: Heavy losses in fish farming are being incurred due to heat and water problems in South Dinajpur’s Tapan Block. Fish farmers in the area have urged the department of Fisheries for assistance.



South Dinajpur district annually cultivates 59,000 metric tons of fish, with Tapan Block being particularly noteworthy. Additionally, fish produced in excess of local demand in this district are exported.

However, in Tapan Block, fish cultivation faces challenges such as dwindling pond water and insufficient food supply. Local fish farmers, including Sandip Chakraborty and Swapan Chakraborty, highlighted issues with the high cost and poor quality of externally sourced fish food, resulting in stunted growth and mortality among fish. They advocate for the provision of water through shallow or solar methods along with better-quality fish food, urging the department of Fisheries to intervene.

Shishir Chakraborty, another fish farmer of the same block emphasising the present problem of fish firming, said: “The drastic reduction in pond water levels has led to daily fish fatalities. Despite efforts to feed the fish, growth remains minimal, exacerbating the situation. We have already appealed for immediate assistance from the Fisheries department.”

“No response has been taken so far by the concerned Fisheries department regarding the matter,” Chakrabarty added. In response, South Dinajpur District Fisheries Officer Abhijit Sarkar acknowledged the challenges faced by small-scale fish farmers, attributing their struggles to reliance on nature. “While larger farmers can manage water levels, smaller ones lack such resources,” Sarkar said.

He explains the absence of statutory provisions for water supply to ponds, focusing instead on technical support and guidance for farmers. Sarkar hopes for the timely arrival of the rainy season to alleviate the situation, echoing sentiments shared across the state.