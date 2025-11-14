Tapan: 35-year-old woman alleges rape, accused on run

BALURGHAT: A 35-year-old homemaker from the Gurail area of Tapan lodged a complaint at Tapan Police Station on Thursday evening, alleging that she was raped earlier in the day.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred around noon when the woman had gone to a nearby field, located at a short distance from her residence, to tend to her cattle. She stated that a neighbouring youth approached her when he found her alone and allegedly forced himself on her.

The woman reportedly cried for help, which alerted several locals in the vicinity. However, by the time they rushed to the spot, the accused had fled.

Traumatised and shaken, the victim returned home later in the evening and informed her husband about the assault. The couple immediately visited Tapan Police Station to register a formal complaint.

Upon receiving the complaint, police initiated action and registered a case of rape. Officers visited the accused’s house on Thursday night but he was not found there. Police suspect that he fled soon after the incident, anticipating public outrage and legal consequences.

Inspector in-charge of Tapan Police Station, Johnmarie Vianne Lepcha, said: “A case of rape has been registered based on the complaint.

The accused is absconding and efforts are on to trace him. An investigation is currently underway.”