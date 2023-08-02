Tantuja wins Skoch award in handlooms and textiles

Kolkata: Tantuja has won the esteemed ‘Star of Governance – Skoch Award in Handlooms & Textiles’ for promotion of handloom and textiles of the state under the Ease of Doing Business initiative.

Bhabisyat Credit Card Scheme (BCCS) of the state government has bagged the prestigious ET Government Digitech Award, 2023 from a leading newspaper group for using digital technology in empowering youths in the state. Applications in connection with BCCS were received in the last edition of Duare Sarkar, that commenced from April 1 and continued for a month. Under the BCCS , eligible applicants can take a business loan of up to Rs 5 lakh to start a business. Seed money of up to Rs 25,000 will be provided by the government. The scheme was announced by the state government in the state budget for 2023-24 that was presented in February in the Assembly. The target of coverage is 2 lakh youth per year.