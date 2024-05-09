Tannistha Das ranks 10th in Higher Secondary 2024

Kolkata: Tannistha Das from Pathfinder HS Public School Jodhpur Park secured 97.4 per cent (487) and ranked 10th in the state merit list for Higher Secondary Examination 2024. Seeing her HS result on a laptop given to her during a felicitation ceremony by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 2022, Tannistha recalled the day she ranked 10th in Madhyamik 2022.



“It was a joyous moment. I lost hope as the list went from ninth rank to tenth. It was my parents who informed me that I had once again made it to the merit list and again in tenth position,” Tannistha, a resident of Tamluk in East Midnapore, said. In Madhyamik 2022, she scored 684 marks from Rajkumari Santanamoyee Girls High School. Thereafter, she decided to give JEE and wanted to become an engineer. Staying in her path to achieve the goal, she secured 99.55 percentile in JEE Mains and is now preparing for JEE Advanced. After Madhyamik, Tannishtha got into Pathfinder HS Public School Jodhpur Park and stayed in the hostel there while preparing for her HS examination and JEE examination in an integrated course. She wishes to get into IIT Kharagpur, while her second option remains NIT. She also sat for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2024 which took place on April 28.

While sharing her excitement on ranking tenth and making to the state merit list twice, Tannishtha thanked her parents for being her support system and sacrificing while staying away from her for two years, and ensuring that she succeeds.