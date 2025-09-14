Tanishq unveils ‘Aabahon’ collection inspired by Bengal’s Puja artistry

Kolkata: As the sacred invocation of Maa Durga echoes through Bengal, the air comes alive with devotion, anticipation and festive splendour. In this spirit, Tanishq unveiled ‘Aabahon’, a festive collection that pays homage to Bengal’s revered artistry and celebrates the grandeur of the season.

The collection draws its soulful artistry from Bengal’s Durga Puja traditions. It is inspired by the ‘Shola Pith’ craftsmanship that symbolises purity and beauty of the festival, the sacred adornments of ‘Daaker Shaaj’ and the intricate precision of ‘Tarakashi’ filigree work. The collection was unveiled by actress Mimi Chakraborty and by Arun Narayan, vice-president, Retail & Marketing of Tanishq. In honour of the festivities, Tanishq is offering up to Rs 450 off per gram on gold jewellery and upto 20 per cent off on diamond value.