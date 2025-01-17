Tanishq launches its grand store in Siliguri

Siliguri: Tanishq, India’s largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata has

expanded its retail footprint with the launch of its grand store in Siliguri. The store was inaugurated by Trina Saha, actress, Alok Ranjan, Circle Business Head, Tanishq, Narendra Chandra Garg and Family, Associate, Franchise Partner on Friday.

As part of the inauguration, the brand is offering customers free gold coins with every jewellery purchase. This offer is valid from January 17 to 19. The store is located at Dwarika Kashi Tower, ground floor UG-E&F, Burdwan Rd, beside Silpanchal Bhawan.

Spanning across 4500 sq ft, the store presents an extensive selection of iconic Tanishq designs across dazzling gold, stunning diamonds. The store presents Tanishq’s festive collections in gold such as ‘Aalo’, drawing inspiration

from the rich cultural heritage of Bengal and versatile range of contemporary

daily wear jewellery.

Speaking on the inauguration, Alok Ranjan, said: “We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of our Tanishq showroom in Siliguri. At Tanishq, customer satisfaction is paramount and we strive to make our jewellery accessible to all. As a cherished brand in the region, we are excited to unveil our newly-launched Siliguri showroom, offering a spacious setting with an exquisite range of gold, diamond and

wedding jewellery.”