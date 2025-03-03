Tangra triple murder case: Younger brother Prasun Dey arrested

Kolkata: Prasun Dey, the younger brother of the Tangra Dey family was arrested on Monday night following several hours of interrogation after getting released from the NRS Hospital.

However, his elder brother Pranay Dey and the minor boy are still admitted to the hospital. Pranay is likely to be arrested as well once he gets released from the hospital.

According to sources, Prasun’s father-in-law had lodged a murder complaint against the Dey brothers based on which an FIR was registered. Prasun reportedly claimed that he killed his wife Romi and Pranay’s wife Sudeshna by slitting their wrists. In the autopsy, it was found that Prasun’s minor daughter died due to strangulation which was corroborated by Prasun himself as he had told the sleuths that a pillow was used to smother the minor girl. The horrific murders of the Tangra Dey family came to light after the car in which Pranay, Prasun and Pranay’s minor son were travelling rammed with a metro pillar near the Abhishikta crossing on the Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass. During the probe, the Dey brothers told the cops that they had decided to commit mass suicide as there was a huge debt on their heads owing to a major loss incurred in their business.

As per the plan they killed their wives and the minor daughter of Prasun. But Pranay’s son somehow managed to survive, following which he was spared by the Dey brothers. Police are likely to seek custody of Prasun tomorrow at the Sealdah Court. Cops are expected to take Prasun to his residence in Tangra to recreate the crime scene.