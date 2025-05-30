Tangra triple murder case: Police file chargesheet

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police submitted a chargesheet at the Sealdah ACJM Court on Thursday in the triple murder case of Tangra which took place 99 days ago.

In the chargesheet, the Dey brothers identified as Pranay Dey and Prasun Dey have been charged with murder and attempt to murder allegations. At present, the Dey brothers are in judicial custody.

On February 19, bodies of two women and a minor girl were recovered from the residence of the Dey family in Tangra. Early on the same morning, Pranay and Prasun along with Pranay’s son were injured in a car crash near the Avishikta crossing. Later, it was found that the Dey brothers had left after murdering their wives and Prasun’s minor daughter. At the hospital, Prasun had claimed that were trying to commit suicide after killing his wife Romi, his minor daughter and Pranay’s wife Sudeshna. It was alleged that they even tried to kill Pranay’s minor son but the boy somehow managed to save himself by acting dead.

During the investigation, Prasun had told the cops that on February 17, his wife Romi prepared ‘payesh’ (sweet pudding) and mixed poison inside the prayer room. Later, the food was served to all the family members.

After consuming it, they went to sleep but on February 18 morning they found that the poison didn’t have any effect. After failing in their attempt to commit suicide, Pranay, Prasun, Sudeshna and Romi discussed and finally decided that they will help each other to commit suicide.