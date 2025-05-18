Tangra triple murder: 2nd suspect Pranay Dey held

Kolkata: The second suspect in the triple murder case at Tangra, Pranay Dey was arrested by the Kolkata Police on Saturday. Dey who has been undergoing treatment at NRS Hospital was apprehended from the hospital itself. He was produced at Sealdah Court and was remanded to judicial custody till May 30. The Presidency Central Correctional Home has been directed to make necessary arrangements for further treatment of Dey as and when required. The sleuths took Dey to the family’s residence at Tangra and conducted a search operation.

Pranay’s younger brother Prasun Dey was earlier arrested on the night of March 3, soon after his release from NRS hospital. A car crash near Avishikta on EM Bypass on February 12, under Garfa Police Station area early on Wednesday that left three of a family gravely injured led the cops to the discovery of three lifeless bodies of the family members of the crash survivors in a four-storey house on Atal Sur Lane in Tangra. The post-mortem has made it clear that the injuries were not self-inflicted and hence they were murdered.