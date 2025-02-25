Tangra murders: Prasun Dey ‘tried to mislead police’

Kolkata: Prasun Dey, one of the suspects in the Tangra triple murder case allegedly tried to confuse police by claiming that he does not know anything and he did not kill anybody.

According to sources, while questioned at the private hospital where he was admitted earlier, Prasun had told the cops that they had planned to commit suicide after killing their children and wives due to having a huge debt.

Even Prasun’s nephew corroborated the statement. On Saturday, police shifted the elder brother Pranay Dey to NRS Hospital. On Monday evening Prasun and the minor boy were shifted to the NRS.

There Prasun reportedly claimed that he would have committed suicide using some other means if he knew that he would have to face the police.

However, cops are sure that the Dey brothers are the only two involved in the murder.

Police are yet to find how Pranay was involved in the incident. Pranay’s son who was also in the car may be sent to a home after getting discharged from the hospital as no relative of the Dey family agreed to take

his custody.