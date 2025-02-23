Tangra murder: Pranoy Dey moved to NRS; arrest looms for brothers

Kolkata: Pranoy Kumar Dey, one of the husbands of the two women whose bodies along with that of a girl were found in their Tangra residence was released from the Ruby General Hospital and taken to NRS Medical on Saturday evening while his son Pratip Dey may be released on Sunday.

A senior hospital official said that they urged the police to take both the patients as they were ready to be discharged.

The police, however, managed to secure one bed in a government hospital and hence Pranoy was shifted. Police told the hospital that a bed will also be arranged for the minor on Sunday as well.

According to the hospital statement, Pratip Dey’s bill amount reached up to Rs 3.32 lakh while Pranoy Kumar Dey’s treatment cost has gone up to Rs 1.81 lakh approximately. The hospital did not receive any payments as there was none from Dey family to clear the bills.

“As discussed with family friends and family members Friday evening while informing them about the discharges, we have come to know that none of them are interested in taking responsibility for the payments. We requested Anandapur and Tangra PS to arrange a quick discharge.

As a very special case, we have given the discharge clearances for both of them without the financial clearances, since today 10 am,” reads the hospital statement.

According to the police, the brothers will be arrested once they are discharged from the hospital. One of the two brothers, who was taken to another hospital on Saturday, would likely be held.

“We are trying to find out whether the husbands killed their wives and the girl or if others from outside the family were involved in the murders,” a police officer said.

The post-mortem reports raised questions about who was behind the crime, and the Kolkata Police sleuths have been trying to identify those involved and the motive

behind the killing of the three, the officer added.