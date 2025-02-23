Tangra murder: Minor tells police uncle Prasun killed his mother, aunt & cousin

Kolkata: In a major development, the injured minor boy of Dey family of Tangra told the cops that his uncle Prasun Dey killed his mother, aunt and cousin.

Sources said that on Saturday, when cops interacted with the boy at the private hospital where he is admitted, he told them that Prasun had slashed the wrists of his mother Sudeshna, aunt Romi and his cousin sister. He alleged that Prasun also tried to slash his wrists while he was asleep but he woke up due to pain and screamed.

The boy reportedly told the cops that his father Pranay and uncle Prasun had chalked out several plans to commit suicide. Initially, they planned to collide with a speeding truck head-on but junked it. They also thought of jumping into the river Hooghly but that plan was also discarded. They finally ended up driving into the Metro pillar at Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass.

Meanwhile, police are likely to shift Prasun and the minor boy to a state-run hospital on Monday.

However, several questions remain unanswered. Police suspect the answers to those questions can be found after talking to Pranay and Prasun. Cops might get the crime scene reconstructed with the aid of the Dey

brothers to find out what exactly happened inside the home on that fateful day till they left the house with the minor boy.