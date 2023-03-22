Tangra murder case: Youth’s body found in canal

kolkata: The body of the youth of Tangra who was allegedly murdered by his friend was recovered on Tuesday morning from the canal in Bamanghata under the jurisdiction of the Kolkata Leather Complex (KLC) Police Station.

The body was placed inside a blue drum and was dumped into the canal. The youth identified as Jhunnu Rana was missing since March 3. He was last seen with his friend Golam Rabbani.

Jhunnu’s brother Bijoy Rana had lodged a complaint against Rabbani. While probing, police found Rabbani had fled along with his wife Noor Ayesha.

While collecting footage from the surveillance cameras around Rabbani’s apartment building, cops found that he was entering with Jhunnu. After a while, he was seen coming out of the flat alone. He returned after a few hours and again left the flat with Ayesha.

Later four persons, including Rabbani and Ayesha, were arrested and the couple confessed that they killed Jhunnu over a personal issue.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday local people in the Bamanghata area, eight kilometres from the spot, saw the body inside a blue drum that was stuck amid the water hyacinths. Police with help from the Irrigation department fished out the drum and recovered the decomposed body.

Homicide squad of the Detective Department took over the investigation.