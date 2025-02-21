Tangra: Forensics team collect samples from home

Kolkata: The forensic experts on Friday visited the house of the Dey family in Tangra where bodies of two women and a teenage girl were found on Wednesday and an autopsy report on Thursday confirmed they were murdered.

The forensic experts collected the samples of the blood stains from the bathroom, the washbasin, and rooms from where the bodies of the two women — Sudeshna and Romi Dey — and the girl were found.

The autopsy found slit wrists and deep injury marks on their throats which suggested death was due to the injuries which were ante-mortem in nature. The minor girl died due to poisoning, the police said.

Meanwhile, police are likely to arrest their husbands Pranay Dey and Prasun Dey once they get discharged from hospital where they are undergoing treatment after their vehicle hit a Metro Railway pillar on Wednesday in an alleged attempt of suicide.

“We are trying to find out whether the husbands killed their wives and the girl or if others from outside the family were involved in the murders,” a police officer said.

Sources said, cops have spotted several missing links in the preliminary statement of Pranay and Prasun. The duo told cops they had decided to commit suicide. As per the preliminary autopsy report, the women were killed about 36 to 48 hours before the autopsy, indicating they died on Tuesday.

Questions that remain unanswered are, if all of them decided to commit suicide then why Pranay and Prasun were roaming in the city for hours in their car before it hit the pillar. Further, why didn’t they kill the boy when the teenage girl was murdered at home. Why the duo chose to die of collision despite knowing the car is equipped with an airbags system. Police are likely to seek assistance from the car manufacturer to retrieve the travel location data from the device installed in the car and to gauge the speed at the time of collision.

Further, it is to be ascertained whether the accident was an attempt to suicide or a ploy to cover up the murders that they might have committed. The sleuths are also waiting for the minor boy to get physically and psychologically stable so he can be interrogated to find out what exactly happened on Tuesday inside the house since all the CCTV cameras were disconnected.

However, certain footage were recovered which the police feel will be crucial to understand their activities before the crime occurred. “We will be able to record who came to their house and what were their roles with the family in the last one week or so,” said an officer.