Tangra case: Prasun Dey, minor shifted to NRS Hosp

Kolkata: Prasun Dey and the minor boy of the Dey family of Tangra have been discharged from the private hospital on Monday evening.

After the discharge, both of them were shifted to the NRS Hospital where Pranay Dey, the elder brother of Prasun was shifted earlier.

According to sources, on Saturday, Pranay was shifted to the NRS Hospital but Prasun and the minor remained admitted at the private hospital in Kasba area.

After arranging beds for the boy and Prasun, police on Monday went to the private hospital along with a relative of the Dey family who signed the discharge documents.

Later, police shifted Prasun and his nephew to NRS Hospital in ambulances under strict vigilance.

Sources informed that on Monday a meeting was held at the Lalbazar in presence of senior Kolkata Police officials to decide how to move on with the investigation.

Primarily it has been decided that the minor boy will be sent to a home if no relatives receive his custody when he gets discharged from the NRS Hospital.

On the other hand, police are likely to arrest Pranay and Prasun when they get released from the hospital.