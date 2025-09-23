Tangra area: Woman jumps to death from 24th-floor apartment

Kolkata: A woman committed suicide by jumping from the 24th floor of an apartment building located on Canal South Road in Tangra on Monday morning.

Police have recovered the body and sent it for an autopsy.

According to sources, around 6:30 am on Monday, the deceased, identified as Garima Lodha (26), jumped from the window of her flat on the 24th floor.

Hearing something heavy had fallen, the security personnel rushed to the spot and found Lodha lying in a pool of blood with multiple injuries. Immediately, the police were informed. Within a few moments, the police arrived and rushed Lodha to NRS Medical College and Hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

During the preliminary probe, police came to know that Lodha was suffering from depression due to some personal problem. She also reportedly became addicted to liquor. After having dinner with her parents, Lodha went to her room. On Monday she left her amulets in the room before jumping. While checking the CCTV footage police ascertained that Lodha had jumped. No foul play was found. Police have registered an unnatural death case and initiated a probe to ascertain whether any other cause is there behind her depression which led Lodha to commit suicide.