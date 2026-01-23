Tamralipta Express runs 20 km with woman’s body

Kolkata: In a tragic incident, Tamralipta Express travelled about 20 kilometres with the body of a woman stuck in front of the locomotive on Wednesday in Contai, East Midnapore.



According to South Eastern Railway (SER) authorities, the loco pilot halted the train at Contai Railway Station and filed a “Knock Down Memo,” explaining that an express train travelling at high speed requires a considerable distance to come to a stop to ensure passenger safety.

According to sources, a 59-year-old woman, identified as Chhobirani Bera of the Krishnanagar area in Khejuri, East Midnapore, jumped in front of the Up Tamralipta Express on Wednesday. As the train was travelling at peak speed, she became lodged in the cowcatcher fitted at the front of the locomotive.

The train continued moving until railway staff noticed the body and alerted Contai Railway Station, following which the loco pilot was informed.

After the train reached Contai station, personnel from the RPF and GRP recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

The initial investigation revealed that the woman’s elder son died in a train accident about a year ago. She was reportedly suffering from psychological depression after that.